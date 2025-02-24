Shelter in place ended for Burnsville neighborhood following ‘active incident’
A shelter-in-place order for a neighborhood in Burnsville has been lifted following an “active public safety incident” on Sunday night.
Burnsville police asked people on the 1800 block of County View Drive to shelter in place around 7 p.m., according to a post on X from the department.
About an hour later, the shelter in place was lifted after a person was taken into custody. No other information was immediately available.