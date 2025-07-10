‘Sheer luck that no one was killed’: Man sentenced to 18 years for shooting that injured 9

A 20-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years in prison for his role in a shooting that injured nine people in August 2023.

Jaden Trejaun Butcher pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted first-degree murder in April. Three additional counts of attempted murder were dismissed at sentencing. Butcher was given credit for 499 days already served.

Butcher’s co-defendant, 19-year-old Demario Lee Dempsey, was sentenced last week to 15 years in prison.

As previously reported, a group of people were playing dice on the sidewalk when Butcher and Dempsey fired at least 42 rounds at them. Nine people were injured, including a grandmother who was there with her granddaughter. The granddaughter was “visibly trampled” in the aftermath of the shooting, court documents state.

At his sentencing on Wednesday, Butcher expressed remorse for his actions, apologizing to the victims, their families and his own family.

“I understand the pain and fear I caused, and I take full responsibility for my actions,” he said in court.

Butcher added he “lost himself” after his brother died from cancer, but since being in jail, he realized the harmfulness of his actions.

“I see life totally different now,” he said. “I learned how to control my emotions and how to think before I act. I also became a dad [in jail.] I want to be a positive role model for my daughter.”

Judge Mark Kappelhoff told Butcher that he was pleased to hear him express remorse for the shooting, which he called “brazen and senseless.” He later added that Butcher poses a risk to public safety.

“It was sheer luck that no one was killed, and I think we’re all grateful that didn’t happen,” he told Butcher.

Kappelhoff also referenced a victim of the shooting who now has severe anxiety.

“The trauma the victims suffered that day will live with them,” he said, later adding, “Your impact on their lives may last a lifetime. And I’m hopeful that you take that into account when you think about what your actions were on that day.”