Shakopee woman killed in early, snowy morning crash

Authorities say a woman is dead after a crash involving a semi early Monday on snow-covered roads in the Twin Cities metro area.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened on westbound Interstate 494 at Highway 169 in Bloomington just after 6:30 a.m.

There, troopers found a Chevy Impala had spun and slid from the right lane through all lanes of traffic.

The agency says the Impala was then hit on the driver’s side by a semi-truck in the left lane. The Impala’s driver, identified as 45-year-old Yadira Gabriela Hernandez Aguilar, died from her injuries.

Meanwhile, the 76-year-old Eagan man driving the semi wasn’t injured.

Both drivers were listed as wearing their seat belt, and alcohol isn’t suspected as being a factor.