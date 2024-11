A 51-year-old Shakopee man was killed Monday after his car went off the highway and crashed into trees.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Ross Anthony Anderson was traveling west on Highway 23 in Mille Lacs County near Borgholm township.

As his vehicle approached 50th Avenue around 2:33 p.m., Anderson’s vehicle went off the road and collided with trees.

The state patrol said road conditions were dry during the incident.