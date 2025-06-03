Shakopee High School lockdown lifted following report of gun in parking lot

A lockdown at Shakopee High School was lifted after just over an hour on Tuesday after a replica gun was allegedly brandished in the parking lot.

Shakopee police responded to the school around 1:40 p.m. after it was reported that a weapon was shown in a vehicle, according to a release from Shakopee Public Schools.

The school then went into lockdown as law enforcement found the car and arrested the people involved. It’s unclear how many people were arrested.

Shakopee police say a replica gun was recovered from the scene.

The lockdown was lifted at 3 p.m., and school dismissal took place as scheduled, according to Shakopee school district officials.