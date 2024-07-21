Several injured when tourism boat hits breakwater in Lake Superior

Several passengers were injured when a tourism boat hit the breakwater around 10:47 p.m. Saturday, according to St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were called to the Wisconsin entry on a report of the Vista Star hitting the breakwater with 84 people onboard. Initial reports were that the vessel was against the breakwater but hadn’t taken on any water.

One person was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and several people were assessed for minor injuries, authorities said.

Several agencies escorted Vista Star back to the Minnesota Slip, where it was docked. It was able to make it back on its own power.