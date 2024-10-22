Seriously injured woman found during missing person search in Kandiyohi County

On Monday, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said they found a seriously injured woman while searching for a missing person who could be in distress.

Around 6 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office was in Spicer searching near 132nd Avenue Northeast.

While searching for the missing person, a K9 picked up a scent. The K9 and his handler followed it, finding an injured woman in a heavily wooded area.

The sheriff’s office said lifesaving efforts were needed for the woman, who was found unresponsive, and she was flown to the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

Her condition is unknown at this time, and the incident is under investigation.

Authorities have not confirmed yet if the missing person in distress was the injured woman they found.