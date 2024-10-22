Serious crash in Apple Valley kills one person, leaves another with life-threatening injuries

A driver is dead and another person has life-threatening injuries following a crash Thursday in Apple Valley, police say.

The press release says it happened around 3:47 p.m. in the area of Pilot Knob Road and Dorchester Trail.

First responders found two vehicles with significant damage and two seriously injured people, one of whom died at the scene.

Apply Valley police say that other person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary crash report indicates that the driver who died failed to yield to northbound traffic while entering Pilot Knob Road, police say.

The names of the two victims in the crash have not been released yet.