Sergeant at Oak Park Heights prison assaulted by 3 inmates
A corrections sergeant at the state prison in Oak Park Heights was brought to the hospital after being assaulted by three inmates on Tuesday.
The assault occurred around 7:30 p.m. and the sergeant has since been released from the hospital, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
Once the investigation is complete, findings will be sent to the Washington County Attorney’s Office for consideration of felony assault charges against a corrections officer.