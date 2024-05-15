Seneca Foods fined over $150K in connection with workplace accident that killed man

A canning company has been fined over $150,000 in connection with an accident that killed a worker at a warehouse in Montgomery in October.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) fined Seneca Foods $156,259 amid an investigation into the accidental death of 58-year-old Jose Luis Alvarado on Oct. 6, according to a report.

The OSHA report says Alvarado was killed when a stack of cardboard totes filled with corn cobs collapsed and crushed him. Alvarado was extricated from the collapse but was pronounced dead at the scene.