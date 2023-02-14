Senate confirms Minnesota’s higher education commissioner

The Minnesota Senate has confirmed another state commissioner.

Monday, the chamber formally approved Dennis Olson as the head of the state’s Office of Higher Education.

Olson has served as the department’s commissioner since 2019 and was reappointed by Gov. Tim Walz at the end of last year.

“Serving as the commissioner of the Office of Higher Education is the greatest privilege of my career,” Olson said in a statement. “Our agency staff work tirelessly every single day to break down barriers to higher education. From grants that make college more affordable to supports that address food and housing insecurity, we believe every single person in the state deserves access to a postsecondary education. I am honored by this confirmation and look forward to four more years advocating on behalf of Minnesota students.”