Senate confirms Iron Range, Human Rights commissioners
The Minnesota Senate has now approved more than a dozen of the governor’s cabinet members.
Thursday, senators approved Ida Rukavina as Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation commissioner and Rebecca Lucero as Department of Human Rights commissioner.
They become the 12th and 13th commissioners formally confirmed by the Senate this year and the first since last month.
