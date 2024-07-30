Semi-truck hits, gets stuck under a bridge in Cottage Grove

A semi-truck is blocking traffic in Cottage Grove after it struck a bridge Tuesday morning.

According to the Cottage Grove Public Safety Department, a driver was attempting to make a delivery to Cottage Grove’s business park but was unfamiliar with the area.

As seen in photos provided by the department, the truck attempted to drive under what appears to be a train bridge, damaging the truck and its trailer.

Courtesy: Cottage Grove Public Safety Dept.

No one was hurt.

The crash is causing some traffic issues.

The department said those traveling to and from Grey Cloud Island should access the area from St. Paul Park, as those coming from the Cottage Grove side would delayed.