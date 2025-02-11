Semi-truck driver from Nebraska dies in McLeod County crash

A semi-truck driver from Nebraska is dead after a crash in McLeod County early Tuesday morning.

According to a State Patrol incident report, a semi-truck was going north around a curve on Highway 15 in Hutchinson when it left the road, rolled and hit a tree.

Officials say that a 67-year-old man from Lincoln, Nebraska died as a result of the crash. His identity will be released at a later time.

The incident report states that road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.