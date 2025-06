A jackknifed semi crashed into a concrete median on Interstate 694 in Blaine Saturday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occured around 6:45 p.m. when the truck jackknifed on the interstate near Highway 65.

Luckily, the driver, nor anyone else, was injured in the incident.

Due to the overturning, however, diesel fuel and coolant leaked onto the roadway.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.