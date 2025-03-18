Select Lean Cuisine and Stouffer’s frozen meals voluntarily recalled for wood-like material
On Monday, Nestlé USA said they are recalling three types of Lean Cuisine frozen meals and Stouffer’s party-size chicken lasagna due to the foods possibly having “wood-like material” in them.
The impacted Lean Cuisine meals are butternut squash ravioli, spinach artichoke ravioli and lemon garlic shrimp stir fry frozen meals. The batch numbers and best-before dates for each can be found below.
The company said they issued the voluntary recall after being contacted by consumers, with one person mentioning a choking hazard.
Anyone who has bought these meals should return to where they purchased them for a full refund or a replacement.
Nestlé USA says they are working to determine the source of the wood-like material. They are also working with the FDA and USDA on this recall.
Anyone needing additional information on this recall can call Nestlé USA at 800-681-1676, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT.
|Frozen Meal
|Batch Numbers
|Best Before Dates
|Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli
|4261595912
|OCT2025
|4283595912
|NOV2025
|4356595912
|JAN2026
|5018595912
|FEB2026
|5038595912
|MAR2026
|Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli
|4311595912
|DEC2025
|5002595912
|FEB2026
|5037595912
|MAR2026
|5064595912
|APR2026
|Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry
|4214595511
|SEPT2025
|Stouffer’s Party Size Chicken Lasagna (96 oz.)
|4262595915
|OCT2025
|4351595915
|JAN2026
|5051595915
|MAR2026
|5052595915
|MAR2026
