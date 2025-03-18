Select Lean Cuisine and Stouffer’s frozen meals voluntarily recalled for wood-like material

By KSTP

On Monday, Nestlé USA said they are recalling three types of Lean Cuisine frozen meals and Stouffer’s party-size chicken lasagna due to the foods possibly having “wood-like material” in them.

The impacted Lean Cuisine meals are butternut squash ravioli, spinach artichoke ravioli and lemon garlic shrimp stir fry frozen meals. The batch numbers and best-before dates for each can be found below.

The company said they issued the voluntary recall after being contacted by consumers, with one person mentioning a choking hazard.

Anyone who has bought these meals should return to where they purchased them for a full refund or a replacement.

Nestlé USA says they are working to determine the source of the wood-like material. They are also working with the FDA and USDA on this recall.

Anyone needing additional information on this recall can call Nestlé USA at 800-681-1676, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT.

Frozen MealBatch NumbersBest Before Dates
Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli4261595912OCT2025
4283595912NOV2025
4356595912JAN2026
5018595912FEB2026
5038595912MAR2026
Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli4311595912DEC2025
5002595912FEB2026
5037595912MAR2026
5064595912APR2026
Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry4214595511SEPT2025
Stouffer’s Party Size Chicken Lasagna (96 oz.)4262595915OCT2025
4351595915JAN2026
5051595915MAR2026
5052595915MAR2026
Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli
Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli
Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry

Stouffer’s Chicken Lasagna, Party Size (96 oz)