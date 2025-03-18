Select Lean Cuisine and Stouffer’s frozen meals voluntarily recalled for wood-like material

On Monday, Nestlé USA said they are recalling three types of Lean Cuisine frozen meals and Stouffer’s party-size chicken lasagna due to the foods possibly having “wood-like material” in them.

The impacted Lean Cuisine meals are butternut squash ravioli, spinach artichoke ravioli and lemon garlic shrimp stir fry frozen meals. The batch numbers and best-before dates for each can be found below.

The company said they issued the voluntary recall after being contacted by consumers, with one person mentioning a choking hazard.

Anyone who has bought these meals should return to where they purchased them for a full refund or a replacement.

Nestlé USA says they are working to determine the source of the wood-like material. They are also working with the FDA and USDA on this recall.

Anyone needing additional information on this recall can call Nestlé USA at 800-681-1676, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT.

Frozen Meal Batch Numbers Best Before Dates Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli 4261595912 OCT2025 4283595912 NOV2025 4356595912 JAN2026 5018595912 FEB2026 5038595912 MAR2026 Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli 4311595912 DEC2025 5002595912 FEB2026 5037595912 MAR2026 5064595912 APR2026 Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry 4214595511 SEPT2025 Stouffer’s Party Size Chicken Lasagna (96 oz.) 4262595915 OCT2025 4351595915 JAN2026 5051595915 MAR2026 5052595915 MAR2026

Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli

Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli

Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry

Stouffer’s Chicken Lasagna, Party Size (96 oz)