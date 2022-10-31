Section of Hwy 8 in Barron County reopens after temporary closure due to Jennie-O chemical leak

UPDATE 12 p.m. – A section of Highway 8 in Barron County that was temporarily closed Monday morning in both directions due to a chemical leak has reopened to traffic.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, the section of roadway reopened at 11:30 a.m., about two hours after it initially closed.

Authorities add a preventative lockdown was lifted for an area south of the Jennie-O plant, where the leak originated. However, a small area north of the plant is still in a shelter-in-place for a bit longer. An exact timeframe wasn’t immediately specified.

As of this update, the type of chemical that was leaking from the plant hasn’t been disclosed. Authorities also haven’t stated if anyone inside the plant was injured during the chemical leak.

A previous version of this report can be found below.

INITIAL REPORT 11 a.m. – Authorities say a section of U.S. Highway 8 will be closed temporarily Monday due to a chemical leak in the area.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says there is a chemical leak at Jennie-O, adding a preventative shelter in place was established for those who would possibly be in danger.

Authorities stated there isn’t danger to anyone outside of the area that is blocked off.

The type of chemical leaking from the plant wasn’t immediately specified.

511 reports the lanes of both west and eastbound Highway 8 are closed at WIS 26 North/Sixth Street.

An alert sent by WisDOT says westbound drivers can take Eighth Street south to La Salle Avenue, and head west to WIS 25, where they can then go north to return to U.S. Highway 8. Eastbound traffic can take the same detour, but in reverse.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will continue to follow this news. Check back for updates.