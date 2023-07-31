Section of Highway 169 closed in Plymouth due to crash with serious injuries

Highway 169 is closed to southbound traffic Sunday evening in Plymouth due to a crash involving serious injuries, officials say.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the exit for 13th Avenue, just north of Highway 55. The closure is expected to last until 9 p.m.

It’s unclear how many people were injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.