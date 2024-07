Police say a man is dead after a section of a crane fell on him Tuesday in Waite Park.

The Waite Park Police Department said the crane was being assembled Tuesday morning on the 400 block of Seventh Avenue North when a large section fell from an elevated work station, pinning a person underneath.

The victim, 38-year-old Dylan Barthel of Sartell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.