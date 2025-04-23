Second Harvest Heartland fundraises with goal of serving 1M meals per day

24-Hour Harvest Giving Day

Wednesday marks Second Harvest Heartland’s 24-hour Harvest Giving Day.

The organization says it is fundraising to be able to serve over 1 million meals daily, adding that one in five Minnesotans deal with food insecurity.

To battle that issue, the organization is trying to raise at least $100,000 in 24 hours.

Several restaurants are also participating in the fundraiser. Customers who ate at the participating restaurants helped feed people in need.

During the fundraiser, donations are being matched — $1 would normally fund three meals. But it will now fund six.

Second Harvest Heartland is also working to cut hunger in half for all Minnesotans by 2030. The organization also did a study showing that 40% of Minnesota households of color are food insecure — 26% of which have children.

“It’s sobering. I wish, and I know that we can do better as a state,” said Interim CEO Sarah Moberg. “And the beautiful thing about Minnesota, there is enough food. It is just not always in the right places at the right time. And so at Second Harvest Heartland, we are working to really direct that food to the food shelves into a partner program where it’s needed most.”

Click here to donate. You can also participate by eating at a participating restaurant.