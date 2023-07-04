Search to resume Tuesday for 3 fishermen who went missing near Red Wing

Authorities are set to pick up a search Tuesday morning for three fishermen who went missing on the Vermillion River north of Red Wing.

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, the trio was on a boat near the confluence of the Vermillion and Mississippi rivers when one of them fell in the water around 7:30 p.m. The other two reportedly jumped in after him, but none of them resurfaced.

The sheriff’s office sent dive team units out to find them, but storms rolled through the area just before 9 p.m., forcing them to end their search for the night.

Search and rescue crews will be back on the water at 8 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.