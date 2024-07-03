Search ongoing for missing man out of Moorhead

Authorities in Moorhead are asking the public for help in finding a missing person.

Nineteen-year-old Arthur Wiebe, of Hunter, North Dakota, was last seen on Monday at 10 p.m. on the 4100 block of 34th Avenue South in Moorhead.

Wiebe is a White, 5’8″, 140-pound man with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a bright blue hoodie, jeans and black Sketcher sneakers.

Friends and family are currently looking in the area where Wiebe was last seen, Moorhead officials said.

Residents and businesses in the area are asked to check their property and any video footage they may have.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.