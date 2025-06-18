Search of Elk River landfill resumes for evidence related to disapperance of Manny Collins

On Wednesday, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement have returned to searching a landfill in Elk River for clues related to missing teen Manny Collins.

The sheriff’s office said the landfill search had been paused for a number of days due to wet weather and “unsafe” conditions.

Collins, 16, hasn’t been seen since May 8 in Columbia Heights. On May 12 he was reported missing, and on May 19 the sheriff’s office first posted about the case.

On June 6, law enforcement started searching a landfill in Elk River in connection with the case.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the FBI, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are helping in the investigation.

Anoka County Sheriff Brad Wise has said that they believe his disappearance is against his will or worse.

Collins’ mother told reporters in late May that her son had been staying at his father’s house for about a month, and the father had recently come back into the teen’s life; that it was a good relationship, but sometimes rocky.

