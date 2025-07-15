Search for Winona man who went missing in Yellowstone National Park to resume Sunday

The search for a Winona man who went missing in Yellowstone National Park in September will resume on Sunday, his father confirmed via a GoFundMe.

22-year-old Austin King was last heard from on Sept. 17, when he called friends and family to describe rain, fog, sleet, hail, and windy conditions on Eagle Peak. Officials say he didn’t arrive for his boat pickup near Yellowstone Lake’s Southeast Arm on Sept. 20 after his planned seven-day solo trip to summit Eagle Peak.

RELATED: Search for missing Winona man in Yellowstone National Park scaling back | Search ongoing for missing Winona man in Yellowstone

King is 6′ and 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and gray pants. King is from Winona but had been working as a concession employee in Yellowstone.

Yellowstone authorities confirmed in October that they had transitioned from rescue to recovery efforts.