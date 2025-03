The Eagan Police Department wants the public’s help to find Sequoia Kieya, 13.

They say she left her family in Eagan sometime overnight. She may be in the Brooklyn Center area. Her family is concerned for her safety and says she may be with an older man.

Kieya is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 113 pounds, and has brown and red hair and brown eyes.

If you know anything, please contact Eagan Police at 651-675-5700.