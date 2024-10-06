Search and rescue underway in Voyageurs National Park

Authorities are currently undertaking a search and rescue operation in Voyageurs National Park, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

In a statement given to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ sister station, WDIO, authorities have confirmed that a search is ongoing for a single person who overturned in their canoe on Shell Lake in the National Park on the morning of October 6th.

The St. Paul Fire Department’s Minnesota Air Rescue Team (MART) has also been activated in the search efforts.

This is a developing story that will updated as new details are known.