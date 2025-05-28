Scott County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team set to start patrolling

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has introduced its newest K-9 team and says the two new members will be out on patrol later this week.

Sputy Pat McCabe and K-9 Olin officially graduated on May 22.

Olin, a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois from Poland, was hand-selected for his “exceptional drive and potential.”

Trained for both narcotics detection and patrol work, Olin and McCabe will work on assignments including criminal apprehension, deputy protection, tracking, search and rescue operations, and evidence recovery.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome K9 Olin to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen. “This team represents the next chapter in our continued commitment to public safety and community policing.”

Deputy McCabe brings extensive law enforcement experience to his new role as a K-9 handler. He began his career in 2009 as a deputy with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office before joining the Metro Transit Police Department in 2014, eventually earning a promotion to sergeant.

He landed a job with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in 2022.

The duo will be Scott County’s only K-9.