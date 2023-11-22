School officials in Robbinsdale send letter apologizing to parents and staff, pledge to resolve recent issues
Officials with the Robbinsdale Area Public Schools recently sent a letter to staff and parents apologizing for not addressing recent incidents at schools in the district.
The letter includes an apology from the School Board and the Superintendent for not making a statement regarding an alleged sexual assault, weapons, fights, and other “harmful incidents.”
The district pledged to update the community in February with steps that have been taken to prevent further incidents.
The letter to staff and parents comes after two 17-year-olds were arrested and charged for bringing loaded guns to Cooper High School last week.
The text of the letter can be found below.
Dear Robbinsdale Area Schools staff,
In recent days, serious events have taken place in our district. The School Board and Interim Superintendent sincerely apologize for not making a statement to our stakeholders regarding the alleged sexual assault, weapons, fights and other harmful incidents that have occurred. If you are experiencing trauma resulting from any of these incidents, please reach out to your building administration or social worker for assistance in accessing resources. We are committed to reporting back to the community in a February board meeting with action steps that have been taken in an effort to prevent incidents like these from happening again.School Board of Robbinsdale Area Schools
Helen Bassett, Chair
Kim Holmes, Vice Chair
Sharon Brooks, Clerk
John Vento, Treasurer
ReNae Bowman, Director
Greta Evans-Becker, Director
Caroline Long, Director
Marti Voight, Interim Superintendent