School officials in Robbinsdale send letter apologizing to parents and staff, pledge to resolve recent issues

Officials with the Robbinsdale Area Public Schools recently sent a letter to staff and parents apologizing for not addressing recent incidents at schools in the district.

The letter includes an apology from the School Board and the Superintendent for not making a statement regarding an alleged sexual assault, weapons, fights, and other “harmful incidents.”

The district pledged to update the community in February with steps that have been taken to prevent further incidents.

The letter to staff and parents comes after two 17-year-olds were arrested and charged for bringing loaded guns to Cooper High School last week.

The text of the letter can be found below.