School bus driver arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence

A 36-year-old school bus driver was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in Cottage Grove after allegedly driving a bus while under the influence.

The school resource officer assigned to Park High School responded to the high school around 3:10 p.m. and began investigating, according to the City of Cottage Grove.

School administrative staff had already removed the keys from the bus and additional officers then arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence.

He was brought to the Washington County Jail on probable cause third-degree DUI and child endangerment.