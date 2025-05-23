School bus crashes in Isanti County; no injuries reported

A school bus carrying 16 students crashed near Spencer Brook Township Friday morning.

According to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Potassium St. NW, near County Road 5.

The Sheriff’s Office says the bus rolled over after it hit the shoulder of a gravel road and was pulled into the ditch.

No other vehicles were involved.

Thankfully, all 16 students and the bus driver were not injured. One student was transported from the scene on another bus while the remaining 15 students were reunited with family.

The accident is still under investigation.