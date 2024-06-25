Scammers impersonating the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office in a financial scheme

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is warning of scams in which individuals pretend to be law enforcement officials to steal money from unknowing residents of the county.

Authorities said they have received multiple reports Tuesday from residents saying someone from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office had contacted them requesting an electronic transfer of money to settle a debt. According to the sheriff’s office, these callers use the name of an actual Sheriff’s Office employee, and the phone number appears legitimate.

The Sheriff’s Office wants residents to know these calls are fraudulent and that law enforcement will not solicit an electronic transfer of money by phone or gift cards. They also advised that caller ID can be faked and that you should not trust what your phone might say if you can’t confirm who is on the other line.

Anyone who has experienced a financial loss as a result of this scam is encouraged to call 911 for

assistance.