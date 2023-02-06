Scam warning: Officials say letters targeting Minnesota homeowners’ warranty policies

State officials are warning Minnesotans about scam warranty letters they say are going around, targeting homeowners.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce says homeowners in Minnesota and several other states have gotten letters recently urging them to buy warranties and falsely implying a relationship with the homeowners’ mortgage companies or county deeds offices.

The letters use company names like “Home Warranty Direct” or “Home Warranty Solutions,” and describe warranties that “may be expiring or may have already expired,” even if homeowners never had a warranty.

Despite looking like official documents, state officials say they’re simply fraudulent attempts to get credit card or banking information. They also use bold type and exclamation points, urging homeowners to respond immediately or risk financial liability.

The Commerce Department also urged Minnesotans interested in a home warranty to do research to ensure they’re looking at legitimate companies and understand the coverage.

“We recommend asking for referrals, checking the warranty company’s website and understanding the coverage you need and possible warranty exclusions,” said Jacqueline Olson, Commerce’s assistant commissioner for enforcement. “If you receive an unsolicited offer, definitely don’t give out your credit card or bank account information until you’re sure the offer is legitimate.”

Anyone who receives a letter from Home Warranty Direct or Home Warranty Solutions can file a complaint by emailing the Department of Commerce at consumer.protection@state.mn.us or calling 651-539-1600 or 800-657-3602.