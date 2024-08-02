Sawyer man killed in Carlton County crash

A single-vehicle crash left one person Thursday after their vehicle crashed on Highway 210.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a 69-year-old man from Sawyer was traveling east on Highway 210 near the cross street of County Road 5 in Carlton County.

Authorities say the man’s Ford Escape crossed into the westbound lane and entered the north ditch hitting an embankment. The State Patrol said the driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, had died.

His name and age haven’t been released at this time. However, more information on the incident is expected to be released Friday at 12:30 p.m.

The State Patrol also noted road conditions were wet at the time of the crash but didn’t state whether this contributed to the crash.