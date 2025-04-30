Sawyer man charged for allegedly pointing a gun at officers and threatening to kill them

A Sawyer man faces felony assault following a standoff with law enforcement on Sunday.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station, WDIO, William Wise Jr. is accused of pointing a long gun at officers and threatening to kill them, according to the criminal complaint.

This started after a call came in that Wise shot himself while cleaning a firearm.

When officers responded, they saw him open the door of the home on West Moorhead Road, holding a gun. He then allegedly fired a shot in the air.

Officers retreated, and the complaint said they heard other gunfire.

Additional law enforcement responded, including a crisis negotiator.

The complaint said Wise made threats to kill police if they approached, and he allegedly threatened to burn their squad cars.

Eventually, he left his home and started pushing a canoe down towards a nearby lake.

Then he was taken into custody, and multiple firearms were recovered.

The complaint said he is prohibited from having a firearm due to a previous conviction.