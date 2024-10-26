Savage police: Man arrested in connection with ‘road rage’ shooting incident

Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a drive-by shooting in Savage on Monday.

As previously reported, a dispute at the intersection of Stagecoach Road and Preserve Trail led to a shooting that happened about a half mile away. When police arrived, they found one victim who was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Savage Police Department confirmed with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that it is being investigated as a road rage incident.

At the time, the victim of the shooting was in his Eco Shield work truck. The company confirmed with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that it was one of their employees that was involved in the incident, and that they have training to avoid road rage.

Savage police note that a 47-year-old man was taken into custody on Friday without incident at his home in Shakopee. The man has a previous felony conviction, which prohibits him from owning a firearm.

The suspect is currently in custody at the Scott County Detention Center on four charges, including second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault.

“This violent incident spurred an immediate and coordinated response by law enforcement

agencies,” states Savage Police Chief Brady Juell. “After a swift investigation, we are happy to

confirm the apprehension of a primary suspect, and we extend our gratitude to all the assisting

agencies for their professionalism and dedication.”