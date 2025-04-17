Sauk Rapids Police Officer charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in 2008

A Sauk Rapids Police Officer has been charged with second-degree criminal sexual misconduct with a minor.

According to a criminal complaint, an investigation into Andrew Eric Jensen, 33, began in December 2024 when law enforcement received a report of criminal sexual conduct Jensen had allegedly performed over a decade prior.

The investigation began, court documents state, when Jensen’s reported victim told investigators with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension about a sexual assault that had happened in 2007 or 2008.

The victim, who court documents state had a “significant relationship” with Jensen, said he had assaulted her when she was 6 or 7 years old in Morrison County. Jensen would have been 16 to 17 years old when the assault occured.

Court documents state the victim told family members in 2024 about the incident, leading to family members confronting Jennsen, who reportedly admitted to the abuse to family members, stating that it had occured over a time period of six months to a year.

Jensen, a Sauk Rapids Police Officer, was placed on paid administrative leave when the investigation began in December. The department says that since February 2025, Jensen has been on unpaid administrative leave.

Jensen is not in custody at this time, and his next court date is scheduled for May 19. He faces up to 25 years in prison if found guilty.