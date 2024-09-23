Saturday matchup between Twins, Orioles now an evening game

Baseball fans may have to alter their plans a bit this Saturday due to the MLB deciding to change the start time of the game between the Minnesota Twins and the Baltimore Orioles.

On Monday, the team announced it, as well as league officials, opted to move the start time to 6:15 p.m. CT, more than five hours later than the original slot, due to the game being broadcast nationwide on FOX Sports.

As of this publishing, the Orioles and Twins are among eight American League teams still fighting for a spot in the playoffs. The Orioles currently are in third place, while the Twins are sitting at seventh.

The Twins played the Boston Red Sox this last weekend, with Boston winning two of the three games. The Twins will begin a three-game series on Tuesday at home against the Miami Marlins. Meanwhile, the Orioles are headed to New York City to take on the Yankees before traveling to Minnesota.

Gates at Target Field will now open at 4 p.m. The first 10,000 fans will receive a Fan Appreciation Baseball Hat as part of Fan Appreciation Weekend.

CLICK HERE for additional Twins coverage from KSTP Sports.

Editor’s Note: This article previously said the Twins were swept by the Red Sox. It has since been corrected.