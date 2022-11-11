Salvation Army prepares for Christmas tree lighting Saturday in St. Paul

The Twin Cities Salvation Army is getting ready for Christmas.

Volunteers have been in St. Paul this week decorating a 40-foot tree for display in St. Paul’s Rice Park.

The tree will be the centerpiece of holiday decorations in the park.

The “Tree of Lights” lighting ceremony is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Additionally, the ceremony marks the Salvation Army’s “Kettle Kick-Off,” as volunteers prepare to place red kettles and ring bells outside store entrances and at street corners to raise funds for the Salvation Army’s food and housing programs throughout the metro.

“Our hope is that the ‘Tree of Lights’ will become a holiday tradition much like the red kettle, affirming our commitment to celebrating the season of peace, hope and good will,” Lt. Colonel Dan Jennings, Salvation Army Northern Division commander, said in a statement.

You can learn more about Salvation Army seasonal volunteer opportunities here.