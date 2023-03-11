Saint John’s and Saint Benedict’s ‘phasing out’ 8 majors, 9 minors

Saint John’s University and Saint Benedict’s College announced that they are “phasing out” eight majors and nine minors in order to allocate resources for high-demand programs and planning new programs. Although there will be reductions made in these programs, most of them will still offer some classes, the two schools said.

All current students enrolled in a program that is being phased out will be able to take the classes they need in order to graduate. The schools also said they will retain most faculty in the programs in order to still teach the classes.

The majors that are being phased out include:

Asian Studies

Ancient Mediterranean Studies

Classical Languages

French Studies

Gender Studies

German Studies

Peace Studies

Theater

The minors that are being phased out include:

Asian Studies

Chinese

Classical Languages

Greek

Latin

French Studies

German Studies

Japanese

Peace Studies

The decisions to phase out several majors and minors comes after the universities noticed that several majors had less than 10 students enrolled.