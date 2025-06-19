Safety measures continue at Boom Island, parking lots to be closed after 9 p.m.

Starting Monday, the parking lots at Boom Island will be closed at 9 p.m. in an effort to increase safety in the area following a fatal shooting.

The park entrance road and parking lots will be closed, and visitors will be unable to drive into the park after 9 p.m.; the park and park trails will remain open.

Park attendants will also be present during the evenings when valid Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board picnics and event permits have been issued.

This will allow those with permits to stay until 10 p.m., but they will be asked to leave once the permit expires at that time.

Additionally, a mobile camera will remain in place, as will police patrols through the area moving forward.

The extra safety precautions began after a shooting killed one woman identified as 23-year-old Stageina Whiting, of Brooklyn Center, and injured six others.

