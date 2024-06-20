Sabrina Carpenter to stop at Target Center in October for ‘Short n’ Sweet Tour’

Singer/songwriter Sabrina Carpenter will make a stop at Target Center on Oct. 14 for her newly-announced “Short n’ Sweet Tour.”

The 29-date tour will kick off Sept. 23 and will stop in cities across the U.S. and Canada.

Target Center says that tickets will go on sale June 28 at 10 a.m.

There will also be two opportunities for pre-sale: the Cash App Presale on Monday at 10 a.m. and the Team Sabrina Presale on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Check for tickets here.