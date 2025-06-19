Rumors of a ‘park takeover’ closes Becker Park in Crystal Thursday afternoon

Safety concerns in Crystal will cause a park to close down starting at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Becker Park was reportedly planned to be a location for a “park takeover event,” according to the Crystal Police Department.

These events, police say, result in a number of criminal charges, including assault, riot and trespassing.

“Unfortunately, we are taking this proactive step to prevent any of the injuries, damage and criminal activities that have occured with these ‘takeovers’ previous at Becker Park and in many other communities throughout the metro area,” the police said in a statement.

The park will close at 2 p.m. and remain shut down until Friday.