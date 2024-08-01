Roseville school janitor charged with lewd conduct

A Roseville school janitor has been charged with criminal sexual conduct in connection to a lewd incident in the parking lot of a Roseville beach on Friday.

Robert Toe, 62, is charged with one count of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct for masturbation/lewd exhibition while children under the age of 16 are present.

The criminal complaint states that police responded to the report of a man in a minivan in the parking lot of Lake Josephine County Park, on the 3000 block of Lexington Avenue North, looking at females and masturbating.

The complaint says that multiple minor children were in the area at the time. It also says that he works as a janitor for a Roseville area school and was listed on the Roseville Area Schools staff directory.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the school district for comment.

Toe made a first court appearance on Thursday. His next court date is set for Sept. 5.