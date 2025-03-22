Roseville police conduct initiative against retail crime, highlight suspect who allegedly stole over $25K

Roseville police say their department was part of a metro-wide “retail blitz” to combat organized retail crime.

The Roseville Police Department stated that 29 arrests were made, and thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise was recovered. Police said 24 local retailers participated in the effort by increasing staffing and bringing in additional loss prevention personnel.

Roseville police highlighted one specific case with a suspect who has been connected to at least $25,000 worth of theft.

On Jan. 14, Kenneth Owen Machen III, 21, and another man went to Lunds and Byerlys in Roseville. They filled up carts with various meats totaling $188.85 and walked out of the store without paying.

On March 19, Roseville officers received information that two women and a man were inside the Home Goods, putting items in their cart and ripping security sensors from merchandise. A security employee sent pictures of the group to Roseville officers, who recognized Machen and one of the women.

Court records state that the group put items in tote bags and then into a cart before walking out of the store, where officers were waiting for them. Machen and the two women — identified as his girlfriend and sister — were all taken into custody.

The items stolen by the three totaled $491.74. Machen and his girlfriend had warrants for their arrest from other counties, according to the criminal complaint.

Machen was charged with one felony count of theft in this case.

The criminal complaint notes that Machen allegedly committed the following offenses:

Gross misdemeanor theft when Machen and a juvenile allegedly stole $945.98 worth of merchandise from a Richfield Ulta on June 6, 2024.

Felony theft charges when Machen and two others allegedly stole $1,903.50 from an Apple Valley Kohl’s on June 8, 2024.

Gross misdemeanor theft charges when Machen and his girlfriend allegedly stole $948.99 worth of items from the Richfield Best Buy on June 19, 2024.

Felony theft charges when Machen, his girlfriend and another person allegedly stole $1,416.90 worth of merchandise from a Maple Grove Kohl’s on Aug. 22, 2024.

Felony theft charges when Machen and his girlfriend allegedly stole $1,749.97 worth of items from the Oakdale Best Buy on Oct. 16, 2024. Best Buy staff stated that Machen and his girlfriend had stolen over $50,000 worth of merchandise from their Twin City area stores in the past eight months, court records say.

Felony theft and organized retail theft charges when Machen and his girlfriend allegedly stole $11,810.97 worth of items from Rochester Best Buy between Dec. 21-24, 2024. Court records note that Machen’s girlfriend said she “steals because it’s fun and she gets to keep what she steals as she can’t afford to buy things for herself.”

Felony theft charges when Machen allegedly stole $1,354 from an Eden Prairie Best Buy on Dec. 31, 2024.

Machen allegedly stole $4,750 worth of merchandise from a Maplewood Best Buy between July 14 and Sept. 3, 2024.

Court documents note that the amount of merchandise stolen by Machen is over $25,000 and are mostly incidents where Machen was caught and arrested.

Machen has prior felony convictions for receiving stolen property and a prior adjudication for aggravated robbery in the first degree, court records show.

On Jan. 23, 2023, Machen was sentenced on a felony for receiving stolen property involving a motor vehicle. He received a felony sentence on that case, but on March 5, a probation violation warrant was issued for his arrest.

Machen is currently being held on $200,000 bail.