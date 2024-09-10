Rosemount intersection reopens after morning crash critically injures motorcyclist

Rosemount police say a 61-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday after being ejected from his motorcycle during a crash that morning.

According to police, officers were called to a two-vehicle crash around 5:50 a.m. at County Road 42 and Blaine Avenue. There, officers found the motorcyclist with critical injuries and applied a tourniquet to his leg. He was then airlifted to HCMC.

His name and current condition haven’t been released.

Rosemount police say the crash happened as a result of the motorcyclist failing to yield to westbound traffic while trying to turn north onto Blaine Avenue. That’s when he was hit by a westbound vehicle driven by a 29-year-old man, who received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The crash and its investigation caused County Road 42 to close for two hours between Akron Avenue and Highway 52.