Roofer dies after being electrocuted at a Duluth home
A man working on the roof of a Duluth home died after he was electrocuted on Thursday morning.
Duluth police say the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station WDIO.
Their initial investigation shows that a roofer was climbing a ladder on North 17th Avenue East that had a metal rain gutter and that the metal section came into contact with a power line, electrocuting him.
A police spokesperson says the man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
His identity has not yet been released.