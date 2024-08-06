Rollover crash in St. Paul leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening in St. Paul.

A 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling northbound on Highway 61, near Lower Afton, when it lost control, hit a tree, rolled, and landed on a frontage road, the Minnesota State Patrol report says. It happened around 7:18 p.m.

The driver, 31-year-old Dah Klay of St. Paul, was taken to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The state patrol says Klay was wearing his seatbelt and road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.