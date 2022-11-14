Rochester’s Gray Duck Theater to show all World Cup games for free

Soccer fans will be able to enjoy a game with other enthusiasts for free in Rochester this year.

Hubbard-owned affiliate KAAL-TV reports the Gray Duck Theater will show each match in this year’s FIFA World Cup.

The theater reportedly will stream each match, including every U.S. Men’s National Team game on a theater screen, except for matches on Thanksgiving.

There will also be food and beverages available for a few games.

Space is limited for the showings, which begin on Nov. 20. CLICK HERE to learn more about the Gray Duck Theater.

