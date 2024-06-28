Rochester police investigating suspected homicide, suicide

Rochester Police are investigating the deaths of two people in what they say appears to be a homicide and suicide.

Police said they were called to 124 Sandbar Court NE for a welfare check on Thursday but didn’t provide an exact time for the call. Inside the apartment, officers said they found two deceased people with gunshot wounds. The two people were identified as a 54-year-old woman and her 30-year-old son, with the initial investigation indicating the deaths were a result of a homicide and suicide.

Officers did not specify who was the victim in the suspected incident, but noted a handgun was recovered by the son’s body. They also stated the bodies had “been there for some time.”

According to police, no other individuals are being sought in this case. The names of both people are not being shared at this time, pending the notification of the deceased’s family.