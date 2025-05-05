Rochester police conclude racial slurs investigation

Rochester police have finished their investigation into a racially charged incident at Soldier’s Field Park.

As initially reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station, KAAL, police have passed the results of their investigation on to the Rochester City Attorney’s Office, not the County Attorney, who handles most criminal cases.

“RPD takes all reports and allegations seriously and must thoroughly gather information to ensure due process,” public information officer Amanda Grayson said in a statement. “We recognize the behavior captured in the video has raised many concerns, and we appreciate the community’s patience during the investigation and moving forward.”

A statement from the City of Rochester reads:

“In accordance with standard procedure, the matter has been referred to the Rochester City Attorney’s Office for legal review. If necessary, the City Attorney will consult with the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office regarding matters that may fall under their jurisdiction.

The review will proceed deliberately, but with an appropriate sense of urgency. We acknowledge the significant impact this incident has had on those directly involved and on the broader community.

At this time, it would be premature to estimate when a final decision will be made. We ask for the community’s patience as the legal review continues. Once a determination has been reached, we will share that information publicly.”